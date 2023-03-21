Notorious bandit, Ummaru Nagona, killed by troops

Ummaru Nagona, one of the notorious bandits terrorising residents of North West, has died in an encounter with the military. During his reign, Nagona operated…

Ummaru Nagona, one of the notorious bandits terrorising residents of North West, has died in an encounter with the military.

During his reign, Nagona operated on the eastern part of Sokoto, especially in villages of Isa and Sabon Birni local governments.

Earlier, reports suggested that it was another terrorists kingpin, Bello Turji that was killed but credible sources said it was Nagona and another conspirator that were killed by troops.

“Nagona and his collaborator were speeding on a motorcycle heading to somewhere when they were ambushed and crashed by Nigerian troops,” one of our sources said.

He said elsewhere, four other people were killed and a herd of cattle belonging to the terrorists were killed during the clearing operation.

“Some people in the neighbouring villages had met with Turji in the aftermath of the killing of Nagona and told him to call his men to order in respect to recent happenings,” the source said.

Residents saw hell at the hands of the bandit Nagona who worked with other gang members.

Commenting on the killing of the bandit, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a former Daily Trust Editor, who covered insecurity extensively, wrote, “I just received confirmation of the killing of the notorious bandit, Ummaru Nagona in an encounter with Nigerian Army. He was crushed along with his rider by an artillery vehicle while being conveyed on a motorcycle on their way to respond to a military attacks on the gunmen’s camps around Kagara, east of Shinkafi (Zamfara State).

“I met Ummaru Nagona on my visit to Bello Turji in December 2021. His looks belie his notoriety. Looks are deceptive!”

Abdulaziz’s award-winning documentary captured his encounter with the militant warlords, including Bello Turji.

The military is yet to comment on the killing of Nagona.