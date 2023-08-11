CAVEAT EMPTOR NOTICE OF PENDING LITIGATION IN RESPECT OF PLOTS 580 & 581, KUGBO DISTRICT, ABUJA This is to notify the general public that Plots…

CAVEAT EMPTOR

NOTICE OF PENDING LITIGATION IN RESPECT OF PLOTS 580 & 581, KUGBO DISTRICT, ABUJA

This is to notify the general public that Plots 580 & 581, Kugbo District, Abuja which are being marketed by some people is subject of litigation in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/708MI/2023 between SUNRISE ESTATE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED V. PRACO NIGERIA LIMITED, ENGR SUCCESS OBIOMA, MINISTER OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, DIRECTOR OF LAND ADMINISTRATION and others at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division and Suit No. 6419/2023 between SUNRISE ESTATE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED V. THE MINISTER FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, THE FEDERAL CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND UNKNOWN PERSONS at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

These cases instituted by Sunrise Estate Development Limited who is the legal allottee of the said Plots are still pending at the Court of Appeal, Abuja and High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja respectively.

In view of the pending litigation, the principle of lis pendens applies to the Plots in question. Anyone who deals in respect of those lands is violating the law and may be committed to prison for contempt of court for attempting to overreach the courts in the decision that may come after the conclusion of the pending cases.

Please be aware!

Signed

Sunrise Estate Development Limited Management

