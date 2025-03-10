Not about Natasha

Over the past two weeks, we have witnessed a number of events at the Nigerian Senate, which have left some of us shell-shocked. It is quite common for arguments and battles of all kinds to break out in the National Assembly. It is not easy for so many representatives of their people to get along without ruffling each other’s feathers. However, what we have all witnessed recently cannot be considered normal.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, wanted to speak from the floor of the Senate. She was not recognised to speak because her seat had been moved. She refused to proceed to her new seat because she felt undermined and disrespected. Apparently, Senator Natasha had been bottling in a number of grievances against her colleagues, especially the Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio. She then went on to make allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate president on national television.

After she dropped the bomb, there was a flurry of activities. Senator Ireti Kingibe, a serving female senator and two former female senators – Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Senator Florence ita-Giwa – were invited to share their views. All three senators are older friends or at least acquaintances of mine, and I have a lot of respect for them. However, I found their submissions extremely disappointing. It is one thing to argue that it is important to follow the rules. I don’t think anyone will insist on flouting the rules of such an important institution, especially if they are applied fairly and not subjectively.

It was, however, clear that Senator Natasha felt beleaguered, and she believed that there was a score the Senate president wanted to settle with her. If this was the case, then I would have expected the three senators support a process that would enable Senator Natasha shed light on her serious allegations of sexual harassment (beyond national television) and for the Senate president to defend himself in a transparent manner. To my horror, none of the female senators deemed it necessary to stand up for another woman. Even if, in their opinion, Senator Natasha was misguided on matters of process and temperament, she was still entitled to have her fears and concerns heard. It is so painful that all three of them missed an opportunity to see the bigger picture, and address the constant intimidation, gaslighting and belittling women in leadership positions go through.

I was shocked to hear Senator Florence Ita-Giwa claim that ‘if you are a senator as a woman, no one can harass you’. On July 12, 2016, Senator Dino Melaye threatened to assault and impregnate his female colleague, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the floor of the Senate, and ‘nothing will happen’. That unbelievable insult was not only directed at Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is now the First Lady of the country, but to all Nigerian women who venture into public life in various capacities.

Before our very eyes, in this country we live in, several senior female politicians have been insulted and disrespected by other male politicians at one point or the other. Most women in leadership positions have to contend with patriarchal odds overwhelmingly stacked against them, so they learn survival skills to help them conserve their energy and live to fight another day. It is an understandable strategy, but not always a wise one when you have an opportunity to close ranks and make a point that will go a long way in demanding a new culture of respect for women in leadership.

To all the women who have publicly taken a position against Senator Natasha, I have news for you. You are not fighting the same battle as most of the male senators or the men around us who have also aired their views. You are not on the same page; you are not even reading the same book. If it was just about Senator Natasha following the rules and not disrupting the space for women in politics, the problem can be easily fixed. I am sure if Senator Natasha takes the time to familiarise herself with Senate rules and proceedings (assuming she has not done so already) this will make her work in the Senate more productive.

However, this is not what is at play here. What is happening is a full-scale war on women in public life, with clear lines drawn. Women need to wake up! We need to do battle with the powerful forces that want women to keep being silent in the face of provocation and abuse, those who have a penchant for using women against women and those who dangle carrots and sticks while we dance and perform for them. We don’t have to like Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. She does not need to be liked or admired. Yet, she needs to be respected, heard, and allowed justice.

The misogyny in high places this case has revealed is unsettling. One of Senator Natasha’s colleagues, Senator Peter Nwebonyi, Deputy Chief Whip, had the audacity to go on television to allege that Senator Natasha has X number of children for X number of men (a claim that is untrue) therefore her allegations of sexual harassment should be disregarded. Really? Coming from a place where many of the leaders there have households straight out of the popular family comedy ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.

My heart broke when one of the female ‘protesters for hire’ said she was protesting because they do not want ‘stubborn women’ like Senator Natasha. Her words might have sounded like the rants of an illiterate, but those are the sentiments of the powerful people who surround Senator Natasha. She is too opinionated, stubborn, uncontrollable, all the things no woman is meant to be. They want women who are quiet, humble, play by the rules (as set by them) and who literally and figuratively, keep their heads down.

Since we only have four women out of 109 Senators, it is no surprise that the ‘Landlords’ will always make sure the ‘Tenants’ know their place. The moment you forget, you will be forcefully reminded. If you are in doubt, seek out the footage of proceedings at the Lagos State House of Assembly on March 3.

What happened in the Senate chambers on March 6, 2025 was a travesty. The impunity and disregard were breathtaking. The Senate President should have demonstrated leadership by allowing someone else to receive the petition against him. You cannot sit in judgement over a case that involves you. As if that was not bad enough, there was a rush to suspend Senator Natasha for six months, minus her privileges, even when there are court rulings that suspending legislators for more than 14 days is detrimental to their representational functions. This was clearly designed to humiliate, punish and demean Senator Natasha as much as possible.

Time and history will be the judge of all concerned. In my own opinion, this is not about Senator Natasha. This is about all the women who venture into leadership positions, who have to contend with hostile working environments, who have to live through their private lives being picked apart, and who have to struggle to balance all their professional and personal obligations. To those who have been asking the foolish question, is she the only one? why don’t you start by asking all the women in your life what they have gone through to get where they are.

As we mark (I can’t find it in me to celebrate) another International Women’s Day on March 8, it would serve us well as Nigerian women to know which battles we want to fight and what wars are worth winning. We all need to stand and fight for ourselves; the war is not against one woman.

#IstandwithSenatorNatasha

Adeleye-Fayemi is a former first lady of Ekiti State