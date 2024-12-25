Not a rosy Christmas

Today is Christmas, the day Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of their saviour Jesus Christ. The season is observed with a variety of services including carol, crib and Christmas Day services. This consists of hymns and readings from the gospels telling the Christmas story, lighting of candles around the church and sometimes the congregation hold candles to see by.

Of the two Christian holidays, Christmas is most universally celebrated as it symbolises the virgin birth of Jesus in the manger. The other, Easter, is for Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

The celebration of Christmas is far more broad-based as in normal climes, whether you are a Christian or not, it is impossible to turn on the television or enter a major shopping area or mall or even drive down any major street without being reminded of the Christmas season. It is such that many decide to join in the fun, without sharing in the reverence of the day.

Yet, what is celebrated is God’s greatest gift to man through Jesus as He became man to redeem the world out of His love. So, for many, Christmas is a celebration of peace, joy, happiness and communality of interest.

It is a time of reunion, to forge new relationships and deepen existing ones, a time for marriages and weddings, a time for funerals and remembrances, a time for key family, kindred, village and town gatherings and a time for programmes and projects to develop both the church and society.

But this year is a Christmas like no other. Ahead of the celebration, there have been cries of woes. So many are worried about the money to buy presents or food for their children, family, and friends.

Nigerians are indeed facing harsh economic conditions that have forced households into difficult situations including seeing children going to bed hungry due to inability to cope with skyrocketing prices of basic needs and the rising cost of other goods and services.

The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Nigeria’s headline inflation increasing to 34.60 per cent in the month of November. For food inflation, the NBS said it increased to 39.93 per cent on a year-on-year basis, 7.08 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2023 (32.84 per cent).

Ahead of Christmas, many are facing a fight for survival and the seeming lack of dignity. In fact, the hunger crisis haranguing and harassing individuals and families have seen a record number of desperate Nigerians flooding to palliative distribution centres with the unfortunate and shocking stampede and deaths.

For example, at least 32 people were killed when they rushed to collect donated rice, vegetable oil and money in Okija, Anambra State, on Saturday. The same day, another 10 people, including four children, were crushed to death at a church-organised event in Abuja where free food was being distributed.

Many have been rightfully concerned that the solemn meaning of the day is getting lost in the hardship that has come to define this year’s season. But this should not be a season of despair.

Whatever the situation, we at Daily Trust insist that the true meaning of Christmas must never be lost in the hearts of believers, that this is a celebration of joy and eternal hope for a better tomorrow. We also urge Christians and indeed all Nigerians to use the spirit and virtues of Christmas to reorder their priorities about what is necessary, what is important in order to live in harmony with one another.

We urge all Nigerians to again find meaning and hope in the Christmas biblical story of angels and their message of “Peace and goodwill to all people” that accompanied the birth of Jesus over 2,000 years ago.

This is the season to bolster the little things that show our kindness and harmony of our lives together, regardless of our beliefs or faith. Let the spirit of mutual respect, swelled by care for one another, be the kernel for Christmas 2024.

Therefore, it is a time to heal wounds with neighbours and those we have wronged and forgive those who have wronged us. It is a time to rekindle a new life. It is a time to put a smile on someone.

We urge all to remember that with every small act of kindness, every moment we choose hope over despair, every time we extend a helping hand to those in need, that we embody the true spirit of Christmas. We may not be able to solve all the world’s problems, but we can create ripples of positive change in individuals and our communities.

Even in these trying times in Nigeria, we must find rays of hope and joy in simple, age-old Christmas traditions, away from the frustrations of the day. This is part of rekindling another season of eternal hope for a better Nigeria. Merry Christmas.