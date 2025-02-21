NOSDRA Investigates Oil Spill from Shell’s Pipeline in Bayelsa

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into a crude oil spill from Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) 16-inch Nun River-Kolo Creek pipeline at Obololi community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
NOSDRA, in a statement signed by its Director General, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, confirmed that it received a report of the spill on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Th statement said in response, the agency convened a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to the site on Tuesday, February 18, alongside key stakeholders, including SPDC officials, the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, and representatives of the affected community.
According to NOSDRA, the cause of the spill remains undetermined as the suspected leak point was submerged underwater, making the JIV inconclusive.
However, the agency said measures are being taken to address the situation.
The NOSDRA boss said SPDC is setting up a coffer dam to gain access to the spill point.
He added that containment of the affected area has been completed while temporary storage tanks are being transported to the site.
He said the recovery of free-phase oil is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 21.
NOSDRA assured the public that it was closely monitoring the response efforts and will ensure regulatory compliance to mitigate the spill’s impact.
The agency promised to provide further updates as developments unfold.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.