NOSDRA Investigates Oil Spill from Shell’s Pipeline in Bayelsa

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into a crude oil spill from Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) 16-inch Nun River-Kolo Creek pipeline at Obololi community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

NOSDRA, in a statement signed by its Director General, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, confirmed that it received a report of the spill on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Th statement said in response, the agency convened a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to the site on Tuesday, February 18, alongside key stakeholders, including SPDC officials, the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, and representatives of the affected community.

According to NOSDRA, the cause of the spill remains undetermined as the suspected leak point was submerged underwater, making the JIV inconclusive.

However, the agency said measures are being taken to address the situation.

The NOSDRA boss said SPDC is setting up a coffer dam to gain access to the spill point.

He added that containment of the affected area has been completed while temporary storage tanks are being transported to the site.

He said the recovery of free-phase oil is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 21.

NOSDRA assured the public that it was closely monitoring the response efforts and will ensure regulatory compliance to mitigate the spill’s impact.

The agency promised to provide further updates as developments unfold.