NORWAY: Electric cars took 89% of market in 2024

Electric cars accounted for 89 per cent of the new cars sold in Norway last year, a report said Thursday, pushing the country closer to reaching its goal of going fully electric by 2025.

“We need only 10 per cent more to reach the objective for 2025,” the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said in a statement.

Of the 128,691 new car registrations last year, 114,400 were electric, the highest share of any major national car market and up from an 82 per cent share in 2023.

Despite being a major oil and gas producer, Norway aims for all new cars sold to be “zero emission” starting in 2025, which is 10 years ahead of the goal set by the European Union, of which Norway is not a member.

In 2012, electric cars accounted for just 2.8 per cent of sales, but they have since exploded thanks to various incentives.