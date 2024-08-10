Northern unity: Problems and prospects

The issue of Northern unity in Nigeria has continued to concern patriotic Nigerians. The escalating insecurity, poverty, unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure, and decline in moral values all highlight the urgency of the situation. Therefore, it is imperative to explore avenues for dialogue without resorting to blame-shifting. Let us organise, not agonise.

I recently came across a report by Lord Lugard detailing the processes that led to the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates of Nigeria in 1914. This report took into account various social, cultural, economic, ethnic, and geographic factors. The meticulous effort put into crafting that document is truly impressive. The key takeaway, in my view, is the importance of leveraging all available resources in devising solutions. In our quest for solutions, it is essential to reflect on past mistakes and their root causes.

The emergence of religious tensions among hitherto cohesive groups has created a significant rift that is rapidly widening. It is regrettable that religion, which should promote moral and ethical values, is now being exploited to sow discord among different groups, further fracturing our society. Our socio-cultural fabric, intertwined with traditional institutions and social norms, is being eroded. Despite being less educated and exposed, the politicians of our first republic were adept at navigating our differences. The key to their success was their ability to “manage any situation they found themselves in”, recognising that conflicts are inevitable even within the same family.

It is unfortunate that education, the bedrock of progress, has become inaccessible to many, while the current curriculum fails to foster the creativity needed to produce graduates capable of addressing our challenges. The sectors of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and trade, which were once the pillars of our economy, have stagnated. Unfortunately, our leaders have neglected to introduce innovative measures to revitalise and develop the economy effectively. The social, economic, and religious issues overlooked by Northern leaders have contributed to our current state. The lack of a concrete plan following this transition has left our politicians bewildered.

The failure of past leaders to address the political and economic challenges in the North has worsened the region’s problems. Northern politicians are now grappling with self-inflicted issues, resulting in heightened political tension and competition. The repercussions of inadequate preparation for unforeseen circumstances have bred a sense of victimhood, intensified political rivalries, and elite competition within the region, necessitating a need for strategic and collaborative approach towards resolving the festering problems.

The solution lies in the unity of our political, ethnic, and religious leaders as they strive to navigate the predicament we find ourselves in. We must come together, lay all issues on the table, engage in honest and impartial discussions, and formulate solutions and implementation strategies. It is crucial to bear in mind that societies worldwide encounter challenges, and how they respond determines their success or failure. I am confident that we possess the capacity to overcome the myriad challenges facing us. The potential of a united North in the Nigerian project, considering our population, agricultural and mining potentials, sociocultural ties, and historical connections, cannot be overstated.

Engr. Bello Gwarzo Abdullahi, FNSE, wrote from Gombe State.