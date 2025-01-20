Northern senators mourn victims of tanker explosion in Niger

The Northern Senators’ Forum has expressed sadness over the death of 86 persons in the Saturday fuel tanker explosion in Dikko, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The State Emergency Management Agency disclosed Monday that 86 victims had been buried while many others were hospitalised.

The northern senators in a statement by the Chairman of the forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, said, “This devastating incident highlights the need for greater vigilance and enforcement of safety regulations on our roads.”

The forum said the incident could have been avoided if the enforcement agencies had taken precautionary steps.

“We therefore call on relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, to ensure that all tankers and heavy-duty vehicles are roadworthy and adhere to strict safety standards.

“The enormous damage caused by such breakdowns is unacceptable and preventable. We also urge Nigerians to refrain from scooping fuel in the event of such incidents as it can have devastating consequences.

“As we mourn the loss of lives, the forum offers its sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May God grant the souls of all that was lost eternal rest,” the forum said.