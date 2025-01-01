Northern Nigeria’s path to prosperity: United vision original regional development (Abridged)

[This paper is an abridged version of a larger document. The full version (38 pages) can be downloaded at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y0vTjxN7F3njWL7EqjXD9wMrKXrLgZEN/view?usp=sharing or you can send your number or email address to 0811 350 1966 for a copy.]

In a meeting held on the 28th of October 2024, between the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Leaders in Kaduna, the Chairman of the NSGF, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, emphasized the importance of regional unity and cooperation to overcome the challenges of the region.

He suggested various ways to address these issues, including cooperating with the federal government on fiscal policies, building irrigation infrastructures, engaging in livestock reforms, enhancing rural security, supporting small and medium enterprises, diversifying energy supply, and revitalizing traditional institutions. He implied that development going forward would be regional.

While there is no denying that the then Northern Region was a monolithic entity with one leadership and one vision, the region today comprises 19 semi-independent entities, each with its chief executive and independent vision. Coupled with the current federal structure of Nigeria plays a significant role in the challenges faced by the region.

The concentration of power at the federal level has limited the autonomy of states and regions, hindering their ability to address local needs and priorities jointly. This centralization has led to a sense of dependency and a lack of ownership over development initiatives.

Additionally, the lack of “unity of direction” of these nineteen autonomous states and the federal government’s role in resource allocation and policymaking has sometimes overlooked the specific needs and challenges of the North. This has contributed to the region’s struggles with issues such as insecurity, lack of infrastructure, poor governance, and underinvestment in areas of relevance to the region.

There is a need for northern states to unite and collaborate for regional development. The region has a rich history, diverse ethnic groups, and economic activities like agriculture, livestock farming and numerous natural resources. Despite its potential, the region faces multi-faceted challenges. The region should leverage each state’s strengths, invest in infrastructure and education, and foster regional cooperation to address these challenges and unlock the region’s full potential. This paper plans to address the why and how of the need for this collaboration.

Significance of regional development

The imperative of regional development has been made by the federal government through the creation of a Federal Ministry of Regional Development. Without a constitutional amendment, the region is now a recognised political creature. Other regions of Nigeria have already gone far in this amalgamation of necessity leaving the North behind. Albeit today’s North is composed of three regions of the North East, North West and North Central, it is in our interest to work together as one, as we still look back nostalgically to the pre-independence Northern region and its success stories.

We still reminisce on the Bank of the North, Kaduna Textile, Hamdala Hotel, Northern Region Marketing Board and many other institutions that did not survive the breakup of the former North except for Ahmadu Bello University which endured only because it was converted to a federal university. The other survivor, the restructured New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) has got its job cut out.

Challenges and opportunities for growth and development

The region, like all, has its challenges and opportunities. Key among them include economic issues like power outages, poverty, and high unemployment rates, social problems such as limited access to education and healthcare, and security challenges including insurgency, banditry, and communal clashes.

To address these challenges, the region must invest in renewable energy, improve education and healthcare, promote economic diversification, strengthen peacebuilding efforts, and develop infrastructure. Each state and sub-region in the North has unique strengths, such as agriculture, industries, minerals, and tourism, which can be harnessed through a collaborative regional approach to achieve sustainable development. It is important to leverage these competitive advantages and foster regional cooperation to unlock the full potential of northern Nigeria.

Promoting specialisation and collaboration

The region cannot afford to compete with itself as such the importance of specialisation and collaboration for meaningful development. States and sub-regions should focus on their areas of strength, attract investments, and create jobs. There is a need for combined supportive policies, united infrastructure investment, and joint human capital development.

Collaboration among states and sub-regions is essential for addressing common challenges and leveraging collective strengths. We must consciously strategize to foster collaboration, including establishing common goals, building trust, sharing best practices, and implementing joint projects.

We must accentuate the importance of policy alignment, institutional support, and regional branding to create a cohesive approach to development. This will require states to concede and share their privileges for a unified effort to unlock the region’s full potential and achieve sustainable growth.

Investing in infrastructure

The development strategy must focus on infrastructure, energy, and transportation. Key initiatives include developing a shared transportation network, investing in renewable energy projects like solar and wind farms, and modernizing the electricity grid.

Emphasis must be given to a coordinated regional approach for effective implementation and sustainable development. Most of the infrastructural initiative will fall under the auspice of Federal responsibility as such the region must have a coordinated approach and demand on the Federal Ministry of Regional Development and the sub-region’s development commissions.

Enhancing education and skill training

The region must also enhance education and skills training to build a skilled workforce and boost economic competitiveness. Key initiatives should include establishing joint technical schools and vocational training centres, creating shared university partnerships, and offering specialized programs.

These efforts would provide theoretical knowledge, hands-on training, industry collaboration, funding, scholarships, modern facilities, teacher training, and job placement services to ensure comprehensive skill development and regional growth. Collaborative initiatives would serve better than multiplicity.

Implementing common security and economic measures

There is an urgent need for comprehensive security measures in a deteriorating regional security situation. There should be a multi-pronged approach involving strengthening security forces, improving intelligence, community engagement, and addressing root causes like poverty and unemployment.

Of high importance are joint task forces, community involvement, economic opportunities, and regional collaboration to restore stability. The current individual states’ silo efforts are not effective for several reasons. First, they lack coordination, leading to fragmented and less impactful outcomes. Second, individual states often face resource limitations, making it challenging to address large-scale security and economic issues. Third, inconsistent policies across states result in inefficiencies and gaps in security and economic development.

Additionally, silo arrangements weaken economic potential by hindering the flow of goods, services, and investments by creating unnecessary competition and rivalry among us. Lastly, social programs are more effective when designed and implemented on a larger scale.

The role of the traditional institution

Traditional institutions in northern Nigeria play a crucial role in governance, especially in areas like conflict resolution, cultural preservation, and community development. They mediate local and inter-community disputes, establish peace committees, and promote cultural education through festivals and events.

These institutions also mobilize communities for development projects, support agricultural initiatives, and advocate for policies benefiting their communities. Embedding their roles within the legal framework and providing necessary resources can enhance their effectiveness in promoting unity, peace, and development in the region.

How to build political resolve

There is a need for strong leadership, community engagement, and strategic planning to address the region’s challenges. There must be visionary leadership, inclusive dialogue, public awareness campaigns, and most importantly comprehensive development plans, developed and agreed on by all stakeholders, with key areas of focus including economic empowerment, security measures, policy harmonization, and leveraging external support.

Achieving these goals requires the establishment of a unified agency or authority, collaboratively set up by all the states.

The way forward and call to action

The effort should start with a comprehensive visioning process for a united and prosperous northern Nigeria. Key steps include engaging diverse stakeholders, conducting focus groups and surveys, and facilitating brainstorming sessions to identify challenges and opportunities. Developing a shared vision involves identifying core values, setting long-term goals, and creating short-term objectives.

Action planning focuses on prioritizing key areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, with detailed plans and resource allocation. Establishment of key performance indicators, regular monitoring, and periodic evaluations. We cannot overcome challenges and achieve sustainable development without unity and collective action among state governments, traditional leaders, the private sector, and civil society.

The ball is in the court of the Northern States’ Governors Forum.