Northern Nigeria writers’ workshop opens for emerging authors

Flame Tree Writers’ Project, in collaboration with the Heinrich Böll Foundation, Abuja Office, has opened applications for a Writers’ Workshop targeting emerging writers from Northern Nigeria.

Led by NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature recipient Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, the initiative aims to empower emerging writers in creative writing, envisioning a future for Northern Nigeria marked by democracy, peace, gender equity, and social justice.

The five-day workshop, taking place in Abuja from June 24 to 28, 2024, will feature co-facilitation by NLNG Nigeria Prize-winning author Chika Unigwe. Participants will receive mentorship to craft short stories for potential publication in an anthology of new writing.

Exclusive to writers from the 19 Northern States of Nigeria aged between 18 and 35, this inaugural edition prioritises inclusivity, particularly encouraging applications from female writers.

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its goal to publish workshop stories in an anthology and integrate them into educational curricula.

Ere Amachree, Programme Manager at the Heinrich Böll Foundation, Abuja Office, echoed excitement for the project, aligning with the foundation’s commitment to fostering a writing culture for political expression, inspired by Heinrich Böll’s legacy.