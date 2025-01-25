Northern music industry needs facelift – Morell

Musa Akilah, popularly known as Morell, has been in the northern entertainment space for decades. In this interview, the Borno State-born rapper talks about his 2025 plans, including a new music album and much more.

Morell is a rapper and songwriter who comes from a family of seven. He has been in the Nigerian music industry for over 10 years with songs both in the Hausa and English languages.

SPONSOR AD

You once said that a northern artiste can make it without going to Lagos. Is that still your take?

It is still my notion, and I do not want to blow my trumpet, but people that really know me can attest to the fact that time is gradually vindicating me. The North has all that it takes to encourage its artistes and looking at things today, I am happy that our immeasurable role in societal development is gradually being recognized and appreciated. I can vividly state that Lagos is gradually coming to us now, because we have the talents, so all we need is a little patience and endurance. I can remember that my career started by mimicking and dancing like Michael Jackson. I was a good dancer while in Police Secondary School and I staged a performance during our school’s social night. That was my first performance before an audience. From that, I got inspired to start writing my own songs and gradually learnt how to sing. I was so serious with it that I was able to announce my presence in the entertainment industry.

Now-a-days, there are several northern artists like me emerging in the entertainment sector and soon, their names will be heard just like mine.

What should your fans expect from you in 2025?

I believe this year will be a rosy one for all artists. As for me, I am transitioning to a level where every artist would want to be. I have an album coming, though I haven’t given it a title yet, but I have been working on it since last year. So far, I have completed 12 tracks and I’m planning to add three more to make it 15.

How did northern artistes fare in 2024?

Well, I can’t speak for others, but for me, 2024 was wonderful for me. To be honest, as an artist, one has to figure out what his needs are. 2024 was a successful year for me. I starred in a movie and it wasn’t a casual appearance but a lead role. The title of the movie is ‘Loving Hanan’, it was my first lead role in a movie. The movie was directed by Dimbo Atiya, who directed the blockbuster ‘Sons of the Caliphate’. The movie might be released this year, which is what we are hoping for.

Can you do a recap of your last year’s activities?

As I said earlier, last year was rosy for me. I released a couple of singles that are still making waves. I worked with Jesse Jags; had an interlude concert at the French embassy, and was in Maiduguri for the flooding. These are a couple of the activities that I was involved in last year. Don’t forget the shows are still coming as people always ask for Morell’s presence at every show.

You talked about playing a lead role in a movie. Does that mean you are switching from singing to acting?

I am a product of the University of Maiduguri, I am a graduate of Creative Arts, and I majored in Theatre Arts. Therefore, my being in a movie doesn’t mean I am no longer interested in what I do. I have been featured in several movies and what made this one different was that I played a lead role. I also appeared in a Netflix movie as well.

Do you dan to venture into acting?

I am an all-round artist; I do paintings, designs and all aspects that have to do with artistic work.

Which of the two Nigerian filmmaking industries would you work with?

An artist is an artist, irrespective of the industry he chooses to operate from. I can be featured in any industry as far as the industry understands quality production. I am not selective, what I am after is being part of an evolving movement that targets positive transformation of the industry.

How would you rate the performance of artistes in the North?

I believe the North has changed significantly as people now relate with artists without discrimination. Compared to when we started, the North has come to understand that just like any profession, singing or acting is a means of livelihood. However, the North has so many talented artistes but unfortunately the talents are not celebrated that much. It is a gradual thing, and thank God the North is growing and has adopted the change that goes with the present time. The truth of the matter is, despite the ongoing development in the industry, the northern music industry needs a facelift to be able to grow as it should.

How would you describe your kind of music?

I am a true Nigerian who has been to many parts of the country and that has been reflecting in my music. I strongly believe in fresh sounds with new innovations and a touch of tradition. To me, music is more than a song; it’s a systematic approach to combining different music genres to make a good song that speaks volumes of messages. As a singer, I sometimes use words or phrases that I personally formulate and it usually goes down well with my fans. For instance, my song ‘Nges’; it was just a word I formulated. It will interest you to know that many musicians across Nigeria have begun to emulate this trend. If you do your research, you will find out that most of the songs that made waves in recent times adopted my style.

Is Morell married?

Well, this is personal and not something I’d like to discuss in public. However, I am not married.