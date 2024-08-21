Northern leaders task FG, States to see Protest as a challenge

Top politicians and technocrats from the northern part of the country on Tuesday met at Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja, to deliberate on the issues bedeviling…

Top politicians and technocrats from the northern part of the country on Tuesday met at Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja, to deliberate on the issues bedeviling the region and how to find relevant solutions to the issues.

The gathering under the auspices of League of Northern Democrats (LND) led by the former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has also tasked the three tiers of government to see the last #EndBadGovernance protest as a challenge to do what is right for the people.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Shekarau said the group is committed to the development of the North through enlightenment and seeking for good governance.

The former governor also disclosed that they have set up a political committee to produce a document that “we can use to confront anybody seeking our votes that these are the aspirations of our people.”

The group which is led by Shekarau was Convened by Dr Umar Ardo, with Emmmanuel Jime, as Secretary.

Shekarau noted that seven committees will be established, saying “the idea is to produce a document that we can confront anybody seeking our votes that these are the aspirations of our people and we want you to assure us that this will be part of your guiding principles.

“It is political, it is not about any person or any political party, and it is not necessarily about 2027. It is an all time issue. We want to produce a document, which is not about one – year, two-years, 10-years issue.

“Government should see the protest against bad governance as a challenge. What we want to see is action. And it is not about the federal government. We are talking about the state government and local government.”

He further spoke on the need for education and how to address the issue of insecurity, saying that the committee is imperative as “a situation where a chief executive will decide what project to be executed on his own without listening to the people, has to change. We need a group that will liaise with them to remind them of that.”

On his part, the Convener Dr Umar Ardo, said LND is melting pot of like minds from the North that came together to solve northern problem.

“We are not worried about appointment, we are worried about problem of insecurity, hunger, starvation, destitution and the economy. appointment will come and go but the important issue is to resolve this issue conclusively.”

In a communique at the end of the meeting, LND resolved to prioritise the political unity of the North and also forester a strong sense of solidarity.

“This unity will serve as the foundation for our efforts to reposition the North as a leading force in Nigeria’s political landscape,” it said.

The group also resolved to reach to all former heads of state, former and serving vice presidents and other political and non-political leaders from the region, for support.

This is also as they have proposed a Northern Political Summit in Kaduna, which will serve as a platform for discussing the region’s political future, economic development and security challenges.

“The LND will establish strategic working groups focusing on key areas such as political engagement, economic development, security and social cohesion.

“These groups will be tasked with drafting actionable plans to advance the objectives of the LND and will play a vital role in driving our agenda forward.” They said.