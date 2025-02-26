Northern leaders reaffirm commitment to address region’s challenges

Northern leaders and stakeholders, led by the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, alongside Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir and the Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume, have reiterated their commitment to tackling the challenges facing the region.
They made the commitment at the 11th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards in Bauchi on Tuesday.
The guest speaker, former Minister of Finance Dr Mansur Mukhtar, said the north’s vast natural resources, if effectively harnessed, could resolve many of the region’s pressing issues.
Mukhtar reflected on the past era when agriculture was the backbone of Northern Nigeria’s economy, providing sustenance and employment to over 70% of its population.
He advocated for adopting modern technologies and sustainable farming practices to enhance productivity, ensure food security, and create jobs.
Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, stressed the importance of regional unity in addressing common challenges, urging collaboration across all divides.
Governor Bala also praised the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for preserving the legacy of the late premier and fostering Northern unity.
Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe reaffirmed the Northern Governors’ commitment to addressing regional challenges and leveraging available resources for economic development.
He acknowledged issues such as inadequate infrastructure, high unemployment, and persistent poverty, calling for collective action to tackle them.
Governor Yahaya highlighted the diverse security challenges across different Northern sub-regions-banditry and kidnapping in the Northwest, ethno-religious crises in the North-Central, and insurgency in the Northeast-stressing that many of these conflicts stem from resource competition.
He emphasised the need for tailored solutions while maintaining a shared regional development vision.
