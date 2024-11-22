Northern groups set to join forces, tackle region’s challenges

The newly established League of Northern Democrats (LND) has said its members are ready to join forces with other groups in the region to tackle the myriad of problems bedeviling the area.

Among the groups expected to join forces with the league, are Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF).

Addressing members of the ACF yesterday, during their meeting, the chairman of the LND, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, said the meeting with other northern groups marked the beginning of a transformative coalition for Northern Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

Shekarau, who was represented by a member of the LND, Ibrahim Isa Bio, a former minister of Transportation, noted that coming together requires commitment, collaboration and a shared vision from all the groups.

According to Shekarau, “In our effort to rebuild a stronger Northern Nigeria, I am pleased to inform you that we have also held consultative meetings with the leaderships of the Northern Elders Forum and the Middle Belt Forum, and our discussions yielded fruits with agreements in principle to forge a coalition among our four organizations – i.e. ACF, LND, NEF and the Middle Belt Forum.

“This coalition is not just for today but for the future – a future where Northern Nigeria regains its status as a beacon of progress, culture and leadership in Nigeria.

“This unified front will complete the long-sought unity of the North. The consequence of such a coalition will be profound: political entities such as the PDP, APC, LP, NNPP, SDP, state governors, legislators and even the presidency will be humbled and compelled to support and align with our vision, thus reclaiming the dignity, stability and influence of Northern Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This coalition between the League of Northern Democrats and the Arewa Consultative Forum represents a historic opportunity to amplify the collective voice of the North, ensuring our region’s priorities take centre stage in national discourse; pool our vast resources – experiences, influence, knowledge and finances – to create impactful solutions to our shared challenges.

“This coalition is more than symbolic; it is a practical step towards building a cohesive North that can reclaim its rightful position as a zone of first influence in Nigeria’s politics and power dynamics.

“LND’s practical understanding of the power dynamics of Nigeria’s political landscape, its aim to reposition the North as a unified and decisive player and its focus on innovative strategies will complement the established high influence and networks of ACF, NEF and the Middle Belt Forum,” he stated.

The Chairman Board of Trustees of the ACF, Bashir Dalhatu, while welcoming the LND leadership, noted that the formation of the coalition was a welcome development.

He added that the coming together of the LND, ACF, NEF and the Middle Belt Forum, was an additional strength of the pan-northern organisation.