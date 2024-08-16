Northern govs move to tackle out-of-school children challenge

The Northern States Governors’ Forum ( NSGF) has reiterated its commitment to come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle the high rate of out-of-school…

The Northern States Governors’ Forum ( NSGF) has reiterated its commitment to come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle the high rate of out-of-school children and the Almajiri phenomenon in the region through an enhanced partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

This was disclosed during a meeting held between Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and a delegation from the IsDB, led by the Bank’s Country Representative, Dr. Hasanul Kibria.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, emphasized that the Northern states are concerned about the alarming rates of educational exclusion, particularly among the Almajiri.

He noted that the states would leverage the IsDB’s SMART Education project to not only expand access to education but also to improve its quality and enhance learning outcomes in the region.

“The states in the North are disturbed by the increasing rates of educational exclusion, and we are committed to working with development partners like the Islamic Development Bank to address this menace,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

He highlighted Gombe State’s efforts to modernize the Almajiri system by integrating formal education with Islamic teachings, improving infrastructure, and building teacher capacity to motivate the out-of-school children back to the classrooms and to better serve children in Tsangaya schools.

The NSGF Chairman, in a statement yesterday by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, revealed that the Northern Governors’ Forum would soon convene an expanded meeting with key stakeholders, during which the issue of out-of-school children would take centre stage.

He commended the IsDB for its role in supporting education and sought expanded collaboration in areas such as agriculture, animal husbandry, lives and livelihood support and human capital development in general, citing Gombe’s strategic location and favourable business environment as a promising investment destination.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Hasanul Kibria outlined the Islamic Development Bank’s SMART Education initiative, which is co-financed by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and supported by other Arab development institutions.

He explained that the project aims to address the urgent educational needs of states with high rates of out-of-school children, particularly in Northern Nigeria.