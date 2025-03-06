Northern Govs mourn Sheikh Sa’eed Jingir

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has expressed condolences over the demise of Sheikh Sa’eed Hassan Jingir, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ulama of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), founded by late Sheikh Ismail Idris Zakariyya.

Sheikh Jingir passed away in the early hours of Thursday in Jos, Plateau state capital, after a protracted illness.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the death of the cleric as a profound loss to the Muslim Ummah and the nation, citing his invaluable contributions to Islamic propagation as well as promotion of peace, unity and understanding in the society.

SPONSOR AD

“We have indeed lost a highly respected scholar and a guiding light. His wisdom and messages of peace, unity, and faith were outstanding. His lifelong commitment to the unity of the Ummah and his legacy of deep knowledge, compassion, and selfless service would continue to inspire future generations,” the Governor said.

Governor Yahaya extended his condolences to the immediate family of the late Sheikh Jingir, the leadership and members of JIBWIS, particularly Chairman of the Council of Ulama, Sheikh Muhammad Sani Yahaya Jingir, as well as the entire Muslim Ummah.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannatul Firdaus.