Northern govs hail Babangida at 83

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has felicitated former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd), on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

In a goodwill message, the chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described General Babangida as a bridge-builder, a committed patriot and a charismatic statesman.

He praised the elder statesman for his courage, vision and exemplary leadership, noting that his wise counsel continues to guide and inspire the new generation of leaders.

“General Babangida is a true asset to Nigeria, a source of inspiration for both established and emerging leaders owing to his distinguished military and democratic credentials, steadfastness and remarkable statesmanship.

“As a former leader and elder statesman, you have consistently made yourself available to the younger generation, offering your wealth of experience, guidance and wisdom in critical moments,” he said.

Governor Yahaya added that General Babangida is a leader of immense influence and reach, a bridge-builder, and a promoter of democratic ideals, serving as a rallying point for those committed to democracy.