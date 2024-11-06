Northern govs condole Tinubu over Lagbaja’s death 

Governors of the 19 Northern states under the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have condoled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Armed Forces over the demise of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the forum to President Tinubu over the demise of Lt. General Lagbaja, who died on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Governor Yahaya described the late COAS as a distinguished officer who served the nation with remarkable courage and dedication.

“General Lagbaja’s life and career were defined by commitment to the Nigerian Armed Forces and an exceptional dedication to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty amid the ongoing challenges posed by insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities,” he said.

The NSGF chairman also noted that the late Lagbaja embodied the values of discipline, bravery, and integrity that characterize the finest traditions of military service, adding that his leadership played a significant role in strengthening the nation’s defence framework and upholding peace and stability.

Governor Yahaya, on behalf of the NSGF, sent his deepest sympathies to the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces over “the loss of a remarkable leader, colleague, and patriot.”

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the wife of the late army chief, Mariya Lagbaja, an illustrious daughter of Gombe State from Tula in Kaltungo LGA, and the entire family members as well as the government and people of Osun State where the deceased hailed from, urging them to find solace in his legacy of valour and service.

The governor prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and provide comfort to all who mourn this immense loss.