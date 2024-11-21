Northern elders advocate use of Hausa language to bridge digital divide

A group of Northern elite and leaders have called for strategies to leverage the Hausa language in bridging the digital divide and advancing education in Northern Nigeria.

The call was made on Wednesday in Abuja during the formal launch of ‘Arewa Rising’, themed ‘Creating a Sustainable Hausa Ecosystem: Accelerating Digital Inclusion’.

The initiative seeks to develop innovative approaches to promote digital inclusion and drive tech-enabled socio-economic transformation across the region.

Speaking at the event, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, chair of the Senate Committee on Local Content (PDP, Kogi Central), applauded the initiative for addressing linguistic and cultural barriers to digital access, particularly in the North.

“Arewa Rising challenges the over-reliance on English as the sole medium of education, paving the way for individuals to learn and excel in their native languages,” she stated.

Sharing her personal experience, she related how localised education supported her son’s pursuit of robotics engineering in Japan, underscoring the importance of aligning digital transformation efforts with local contexts.

Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed, founder of Arewa Rising, explained that the initiative aims to replicate popular digital platforms with Hausa-language interfaces to make technology more inclusive.

“This is about creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background,” Mohammed said.

He revealed that the programme had already surpassed expectations, with 340 applicants registering for its inaugural training-more than triple the target of 100.

He cited South Korea’s success in achieving near-universal digital literacy through localised technology as a model for the project.

Hon. Mohammed Tajo Othman, Kano State Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, representing the Kano State Government, reiterated the government’s dedication to digital inclusion and proposed a five-point strategy to achieve the goal.

Other speakers expressed optimism about Arewa Rising’s potential to transform lives and bridge the digital divide, benefiting not just Northern Nigeria but the entire nation.

They emphasised that the project could serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country, fostering equitable and rapid national development.