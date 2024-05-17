✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Northern coalition endorses cyber security Act to combat rising cybercrimes

A coalition of Northern organisations, operating under the umbrella of Arewa House, has asserted the necessity of the Cyber Security Act as a pivotal initiative…

    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

A coalition of Northern organisations, operating under the umbrella of Arewa House, has asserted the necessity of the Cyber Security Act as a pivotal initiative to counter the escalating cybercrimes in Nigeria.

This stance was articulated in a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day roundtable discussion on the Cyber Security Act, organised by Arewa House in Kaduna. Dr. Shaibu Shehu Aliyu, Director of Arewa House, read the communiqué in Kaduna.

The coalition, consisting of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Arewa House, academia, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), and a diverse array of stakeholders, deliberated on the Act’s provisions and objectives aimed at safeguarding the Nigerian cyberspace.

 

