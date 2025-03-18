Northern Christian youths hail Tinubu over Kukah’s appointment

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

The appointments of Bishop Kukah and Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas as Vice-Chancellor of the same institution were announced on Monday by the presidency.

Dr. Haruna Abubakar Shehu was also appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

SPONSOR AD

In a statement on Tuesday, the youths described the appointments as President Tinubu’s commitment to fairness, equity, and the inclusive distribution of the dividends of democracy.

Ahmed Musa murder case: Family plans protest, legal action against Kaduna govt

2 killed, 4 injured as articulated vehicle crashed on Kaduna road

The statement, signed by Isaac Abrak, Chairman of NCYP, added that “Here, the President has displayed the exceptional qualities of a leader with a big heart. The NCYP sees this as a vindication of our decision to support and campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket during the 2023 general elections—despite opposition from many within our faith.

“Today, we stand proud as Southern Kaduna, a predominantly Christian region, rejoices over these landmark achievements brought about by President Tinubu’s visionary leadership.

“We express our profound gratitude to God for granting us the foresight to recognize that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket was the right leadership Nigeria needed at such a critical time. Furthermore, we thank the Almighty for giving us the strength to stand firm in our convictions, even when others in our faith did not share this vision. The joy in Southern Kaduna is rippling across Kaduna State and beyond, reaching neighboring states such as Nasarawa, Plateau, and Benue, reinforcing the growing support for President Tinubu across our region.

“As staunch supporters of the President, we use this moment of celebration to assure Mr. President that Southern Kaduna stands firmly with him. The overwhelming joy and acceptance of his leadership in our region are translating into unwavering political support. The force of this movement continues to expand, influencing more states within our region.

“We also extend our deep appreciation to Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his support in ensuring the realization of these institutions. Special recognition goes to Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, a distinguished leader of Southern Kaduna, as well as Hon. Amos Gwamna and all members of the National Assembly who played a pivotal role in advocating for the establishment of these institutions. Their dedication has brought joy, growth, and development to the people of Southern Kaduna.

“As a group that upholds the principle of religious tolerance, we urge the people of Southern Kaduna both Christians and Muslims alike, to continue to respect each other’s religions in a spirit of mutual tolerance. Through peaceful coexistence, the benefits of these newly established institutions will be fully realized, fostering progress and unity in our region.”