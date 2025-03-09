Northern CAN’s leadership crisis worsens

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been embroiled in a leadership tussle over tenure elongation, as groups led by Rev John Joseph Hayab and Rev Yakubu Pam respectively, were laying claim to the leadership.

Apostle (Barr.) Shina Ibiyemi, representing the Kwara state CAN chairman, however, affirmed that the election of Rev. Hayab and other executive members on February 25, 2025, was conducted peacefully and transparently.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, he recalled that the tenure of the past leadership had overstayed its mandate, prompting widespread calls for change among members.

Ibiyemi advised the Yakubu Pam-led leadership to “take the path of honour and apologise to all Northern Christians.”

He said: “Well meaning Nigerians have come of age to be able to say no when things are wrong, as there are godly Nigerians who will not support unfairness. Accordingly, the actions of the former leaders of CAN, 19 Northern States and the FCT are scandalous. How can an executive that has illegitimately extended its tenure, clinging to office unconstitutionally, despite being asked to step down by those who elected them, issue threats? Leadership cannot be by force or intimidation.

“As such, the Christian body in the north, represented by its leadership from the 19 states and the FCT, has expressed a Vote of No Confidence in Rev. Yakubu Pam and Elder Sunday Oibe’s leadership for remaining in office beyond the time our constitution stipulates, and, as a result, has elected new leaders.

“Therefore, we advise the former leadership to take the path of honour and apologise to all Northern Christians for their shameful tenure elongation, as they remained in office for nearly 3 years after the end of their tenure in May 2022. They should, without delay, hand over all 19 States and FCT Northern CAN properties to our newly elected leaders.”

Other leaders who spoke include Ambassador Elizabeth Azizi – Women Wing of CAN (WOWICAN) chairperson in 19 Northern States & FCT; Evangelist Musa Misal – Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN) chairman in 19 Northern States & FCT; Rev. Fr. Maurice Koli Hassan – CAN chairman, Jigawa state; Apostle Joshua Michael – Secretary, Borno State Secretary, Representing the Chairman; and Rev. John Joseph Hayab.