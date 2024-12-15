North grossly underdeveloped –Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has lamented that the northern part of the country is grossly lagging behind in terms of development particularly in education and agriculture, causing the region to suffer significantly.

Sanusi said this on Saturday at the 50th anniversary of the visit of the founder of Faidha Tijjaniyya in West Africa, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, in Jos, Plateau State.

The Emir, who was the guest speaker at the event, said the North had failed to capitalise on its huge population, noting that significant percentage of people from the region are mostly agrarian farmers who lack the requisite knowledge on modern agricultural technology.

He urged stakeholders in the North to invest in education and agriculture for the betterment of the region and its people, adding that the north must wake up.

Delivering a lecture on the imperative of harmonious coexistence in a multi-ethnic/religious setting, the Emir recalled that 50 years ago, late Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, visited Nigeria from Senegal on the invitation of the then former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, to foster peaceful coexistence among the Muslims and non-Muslims in the then Benue-Plateau State.

He added that his grandfather, Muhammadu Sanusi I, received Sheikh Nyass under the permission of the then Governor of Benue-Plateau State, J. D Gomwalk.

While commending the present administration in the state for its support and commitment towards activities of Muslim community, Sanusi urged Muslims in the state to complement the efforts of the state governor to achieve sustainable peace and development.