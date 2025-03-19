Normalcy restored in Plateau community after dispute over traditional worship

Two days after a communal crisis erupted between traditional worshippers and Muslim youths in Shimankar, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, peace has been restored.

Daily Trust earlier reported that the conflict began on Sunday and extended into Monday, resulting in injuries and property damage, including burnt houses.

On Tuesday, residents confirmed that security personnel, including soldiers and police officers, were patrolling the area to maintain order.

However, despite the return of calm, sources revealed that business activities remain halted, and some residents are still fleeing for safety.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has called for urgent peace talks among the residents, stressing that dialogue is the only path to lasting harmony.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce L. Ramnap, in a statement, said “The Plateau State Government strongly condemns the violence and reaffirms its commitment to peace and security.

“We urge residents to resolve conflicts through dialogue rather than violence. Under Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, the state remains focused on fostering unity, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.”