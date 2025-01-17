Nominations begin for JCI ten outstanding young persons

Foremost youth organisation, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, has commenced the call for nominations of qualified and deserving young Nigerians for the 2025 edition of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award.

JCI TOYP (Ten Outstanding Young Persons) was introduced by JCI in 1983 to formally recognise 10 active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 every year.

These individuals’ exemplary achievements inspire innovation, leadership, and social impact across various fields.

Speaking during a press conference, the Chairperson for the 2025 JCI Nigeria TOYP, Yetunde Odunola Oyeyipo, explained that nominations for the 2025 edition of the prestigious award opened in December 2024 and will close by February 2025.

Oyeyipo urged Nigerians to nominate qualified and eligible young Nigerian for the award via the JCI Nigeria website.

She added that nominations will be reviewed and evaluated by a panel of judges to select the top 30 nominees and confirmed by the Audit partners by March 2025.

According to Oyeyipo, the ten categories are Business, Economic and/or Entrepreneur Accomplishment; Political, Legal and/or Governmental Affairs; Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment; Cultural Achievement; Moral and/or Environmental Leadership; Contribution to Children/World Peace and/or Human Right; Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership, Scientific and/or Technological Development; Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment and Medical Innovation.

She disclosed that the winners of Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the Year Nigeria will also have the opportunity to compete on the global stage with other top 10 of over 50 countries where JCI is present.

She added that seven Nigerians have been privileged to be honoured at the global stage – namely Ray Ekpu (1988), Dr. Modupe Osho (1996), Dr. Ola Orekunrin (2013), Imrana Buba (2017), Adepeju Opeyemi Jaiyeoba (2017), Jacinta Uramah (2018) and TemieGiwa-Tubosun (2021).