Nollywood star who died after ‘bathroom fall’ buried in Lagos

Murphy Afolabi, a Nollywood star, who died after reportedly falling in his bathroom, has been buried.

The death of Afolabi had sent a wave of shock across, especially as the news broke after that of the death of Obinna Nwafor, aka Saint Obi, another Nollywood star.

Murphy was laid to rest at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos, at about 6pm on Monday.

His corpse was moved from Isolo General Hospital mortuary, where he was kept after medical experts pronounced him Brought In Dead (BID).

Afolabi who was dressed in white was put in a transparent coffin.

Among those at the burial included the President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr. Latin, Mercy Aigbe, Damola Olatunji and Hafeez Owo.

Murphy, who started acting at a young age, celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2023.

His first stint in professional acting began under the guidance of veteran actor Fasasi Olabankewin (Dagunro) in 1998.