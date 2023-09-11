Nollywood star, Stan Nze, wife announce pregnancy on 2nd wedding anniversary

Nollywood star, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi are happy as they have a double blessing in their home. The movie star and…

Nollywood star, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi are happy as they have a double blessing in their home. The movie star and his spouse have celebrated their second wedding anniversary, moreso, they are expecting their second child.

In a post on the actor’s verified Instagram account that was published on Wednesday, he announced to his family, friends and loved ones that they are expecting an addition — a bundle of joy in their household.

The post — which was accompanied by a video — showed the actor’s wife touching her baby bump tenderly. They were also filmed wearing traditional attire during the video shoot.

Taking to the caption section, Stan wrote, “2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives. I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful to Jesus.

“Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase – Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us. Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us.” (sic)

The thespian and his wife walked down the aisle in September 2021. In an interview, Nze revealed that he and Obasi had been together for three and a half years before they finally got married.

Stan Eze was born on May 15, 1989, in Lagos State and originally from Nnewi in Anambra State, Southeastern part of Nigeria. He is the first child in a family of five children. His father, Sebastine, is a businessman while his mother, Chika, is a fashion designer.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Nnamdi Azikwe University, Akwa, Anambra State. He also studied Acting at the Stella Damasus Art Foundation in Lagos.

The movie star began acting while in secondary school where he got involved in stage plays and drama. He came through professionally in 2009 after joining the Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood.

He is an actor, model, television personality and movie producer. Stan is well known for his roles in the TV series like Tinsel and Rattlesnake. As a model, he has appeared in numerous commercials for top brands.

