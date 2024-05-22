✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Nollywood can change fortune of Nigeria – UniAbuja VC

Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof Rasheed Na’Allah, has said the government needs to support the film industry because it is a multi-million-dollar sector…

Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof Rasheed Na’Allah, has said the government needs to support the film industry because it is a multi-million-dollar sector that can turn around the fortune of Nigeria.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Decolonization African Cinema in the age of Media Streaming’ in honour of one of the pioneer writers in Nollywood, Prof Onookome Okome, in Abuja on Wednesday, the VC said Nollywood can create wealth as people all over the world are following it.

“Is it our movies, music, cultural dances or our languages? They are all taking the world by surprise because it is going to Japan, China or America and it is creating foreign reserves for Nigeria and huge money,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said Netflix is already showing Nigerian movies and “if you fly anywhere, you will watch them and that is a lot of money coming to Nigeria.”

The VC also advised against abandoning of local languages which is our cultural identity to embrace only speaking English.

He said so many people have diminished what it means to be a Nigerian because they have abandoned their local languages which is their cultural identity as Africans.

He said Omone was being honoured for being one of the few people who started writing in Nollywood from the very beginning and has built the legacy of selling it to the world.

In his remark, Okome said his interest is in popular culture and the way that it influences the way they live in Nigeria.

“The reason I started this was simply because we want to begin to discuss some of our own at home, so that we take control of it, the original thin. since Independence is that the Europeans create the knowledge for us and then they bring it to us. But for the very first time in the history of scholarship in this country, we created the knowledge and we gave it back to them,” he said.

He agreed that the West misrepresents Nigeria in not just movies but a lot of things and saying, “In fact, I’ve been accused of trying to valorize Nollywood but that’s not the truth. I mean, I write from the inside and the reason is to teach people who don’t know the culture about our culture.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories