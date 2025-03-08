Nollywood: Addressing women’s rights, struggles through storytelling

For the longest time, Nollywood has served as more than just a source of entertainment but also a platform for amplifying societal issues, including challenges that affect women across Nigeria and beyond. Through storytelling, many filmmakers have shed light on pressing issues, such as late marriage, gender-based violence, women in leadership and maternal health care. As the world commemorates the International Women Day, Weekend Trust highlights Nollywood films that depict the harsh reality faced by many women.

The Milkmaid

Few Nollywood films have dared to explore the brutal realities of insurgency like the 2020 psychological drama directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, The Milkmaid.

Inspired by the ongoing crisis in northern Nigeria, the film tells a harrowing story of survival, resilience and the devastating impact of extremism on women.

The Milkmaid touches on subjects such as extremism, gender-based violence and the psychological trauma experienced by women in crisis zones. It sheds light on the complicated reality of terrorism, revealing how victims frequently become unwilling participants in a cycle of violence.

The story follows Aisha (Anthonieta Kalunta), a Fulani milkmaid whose placid life is upended when insurgents assault her town. Captured and separated from her sister, Zainab (Maryam Booth), she is thrust into a world of brutality, religious extremism and forced marriage. Determined to reconcile with Zainab, Aisha sets out on a dangerous journey, battling oppression and indoctrination while holding on to hope.

Anthonieta Kalunta gave a standout performance, conveying real emotion via Aisha’s sorrow and strength. Maryam Booth and Gambo Usman Kona enhanced the film’s alarming realism. The Milkmaid received numerous AMAA awards and was Nigeria’s official contribution to the 2021 Oscars.

For Maria: Ẹbùn Pàtàkì

Motherhood is often painted as a time of joy, but for some women, it is the beginning of an emotional battle. This is the reality captured in For Maria: Ẹ̀bùn Pàtàkì, a 2020 Nigerian drama directed by Damilola Orimogunje. The film delves into postpartum depression, a subject rarely spoken about in the Nigerian society.

The story follows Derin, played by Meg Otanwa, a first-time mother struggling to bond with her newborn, Maria. After a difficult childbirth, she becomes emotionally detached. Her husband, Afolabi (Gabriel Afolayan), tries to be supportive but doesn’t understand her pain. Her mother-in-law (Tina Mba) dismisses her struggles, seeing them as ingratitude.

The film centres on postpartum depression, cultural expectations and isolation. It also portrays how African women often suffer in silence, unable to express their emotional turmoil.

Meg Otanwa delivered a haunting performance as her quiet suffering speaks volumes and resonates with the audience.

Gabriel Afolayan plays a torn husband who tries to be supportive, and Tina Mba is the perfect embodiment of the society’s lack of understanding of the situation.

For Maria: Ẹbùn Pàtàkì received many critical praises for its raw storytelling and emotional depth. Though some found its slow pace heavy, it remains a necessary film.

The Wildflower

Silence has long been a shield for abusers, but the 2022 Nollywood drama, The Wildflower, tears that shield apart. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the film takes a bold stance against gender-based violence, exposing the horrors hidden behind closed doors.

The film shines a light on domestic violence, sexual abuse and the silence that enables them. It portrays the fear, shame and societal pressure that keep victims from speaking out, making it an urgent and necessary conversation in Nollywood.

At the centre of the story is a 24-year-old Rolake (Damilare Kuku), a young woman who witnesses the physical and emotional abuse of women in her compound. She watches her neighbour (Toyin Abraham) endure domestic violence and sees her boss (Deyemi Okanlawon) exert power over helpless victims. Unable to stay silent, she risks everything to fight for justice, a decision that puts her life in danger.

Damilare Kuku delivered a gripping performance, showcasing her strength and vulnerability as the character, Rolake, while Toyin Abraham and Deyemi Okanlanwon represent the harsh realities of victims and oppressors, making their roles unforgettable.

Dry

Tackling the brutal realities of child marriage and Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF), Dry is a story of pain, survival and hope.

At the heart of the film is Halima (Zubaida Ibrahim Fagge), a 13-year-old girl forced into marriage with an older man. Her life quickly becomes a nightmare as she suffers physical and emotional abuse, eventually developing VVF, a condition that leaves her incontinent and outcast by her community. Parallel to Halima’s story is that of Dr Zara (Stephanie Linus), a successful doctor with a painful past, who returns home and discovers a disturbing connection to Halima’s plight.

Dry boldly addresses issues of child marriage, gender inequality and health care neglect in northern Nigeria. It sheds light on the devastating effects of VVF, a condition many young brides suffer due to childbirth at an early age.

The director and main actress, Stephanie Linus gave a strong performance that provides the movie depth on an emotional level. Young Zubaida Ibrahim Fagge’s portrayal of Halima is raw and heartbreaking, making her suffering feel painfully real.

Praised for its storytelling and advocacy, Dry won several awards and sparked conversations on the rights of the girl-child. It is not just a movie, it is a call for change.

4th Republic

Power, corruption and the fight for justice take centre stage in the 2019 Nollywood political thriller directed by Ishaya Bako, 4th Republic. In a country where elections are often marred by fraud and violence, this film dares to ask what it takes to challenge the system.

4th Republic explores themes such as political corruption, election rigging and the resilience of democracy in Nigeria. It shows the dangers of speaking up in a system built to silence dissent voices, while questioning whether real change is ever possible.

The story follows Mabel King (Kate Henshaw), a principled politician who runs for governorship but faces electoral fraud and the brutal murder of her campaign manager. Determined to seek justice, she takes on the powerful and corrupt political elite, fighting against intimidation and systemic oppression. Alongside her is Ike (Eyinna Nwigwe), an idealistic young activist determined to expose the truth.

Kate Henshaw put on a compelling performance as Mabel, capturing both the strength and fragility of a woman in a male-dominated political setting. Eyinna Nwigwe and Sani Mu’azu gave outstanding supporting performances, making the drama feel intense and authentic.

4th Republic is more than just a film; it is a reflection of the country’s ongoing struggle for true democracy and representation of women in elective positions.

Nollywood’s role in gender advocacy

Nollywood has grown into an effective instrument for social change, using storytelling to question traditional norms and promote gender equality. The films are looking at not only how to provide representation but also promoting critical dialogue regarding the viewpoints of women. Nollywood’s stories continue to contribute to broader efforts to make the society more inclusive and equal.