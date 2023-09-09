Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal breaks silence On Her Trending Sex Tape

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has reacted to the leaked sex tape which has gone viral and is currently trending on social media. The viral video…

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has reacted to the leaked sex tape which has gone viral and is currently trending on social media.

The viral video has caused a stir on social media, as one of the many unending leaked sex tapes from Nigerian celebrities and entertainers.

Reacting to the video hours later, Lawal said she was not bothered, as she did not know how to engage in battles.

She added that nobody could use sex tape to “drag me down.”

“So about this matter, right? I wanted to keep quiet because you know I’m not a fighter, neither do I know how to insult,” she said.

Without mentioning any name or clarification, the beautiful actress said she had made many sacrifices, and that her lovers and suitors understood her sex life.

“However, I made great so many sacrifices. I said no to so many things in my life. Even people who dated me and people who have tried to date me on this app will understand.

“They know how I am when it comes to sex matters. So the last thing you can use to try to drag me down is sex. Nah nah nah!” she said.

Taking to her Instagram page earlier, Moyo shared a photo of herself from a movie set, with the caption, “Chameleon actor. Moyobaby, hisbebe.”

