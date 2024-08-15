Nollywood actor tackles women who ask men for things they can’t afford

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has criticised ladies who request things they can’t afford from men. In a Facebook post, Uchemba claimed the “entitlement mentality” of…

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has criticised ladies who request things they can’t afford from men.

In a Facebook post, Uchemba claimed the “entitlement mentality” of some single ladies is the reason they are still single.

The movie star argued that even if a woman needs to ask a man for something, she should “appeal instead of requesting” it.

He said: “There is a mentality that is creeping in most women in this generation and when you say there is no husband this is the reason. I don’t think you have any business requesting things from a man that you can never get to afford in your wildest dreams even if you work for 10 years.

“It is a spirit and until you deal with it, there are some of you that will end up not getting married. Because no man will want to put you in the house.

“It has become a pandemic where most women now think it is normal to make crazy requests. What you need to understand is that any man who genuinely likes you will spend it on you.”

He questioned the rationale behind demanding luxury items, such as a Mercedes-Benz, G-Wagon or an iPhone 15, when one cannot even afford a lower-end model like the iPhone 10.

“Why are you asking for a G-Wagon, iPhone 15 from a man when you know you cannot afford it? It is a spirit of greed. It has everything to do with some elements of Jezebelian spirit. Until you deal with it, no man will put you in the house” he wrote.