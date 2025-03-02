Nobody can take credit for my success – Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, Nollywood’s box office queen, has said nobody can take credit for her success in the industry.
Speaking at the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) 2025 event, the award-winning filmmaker said her rise to stardom is by God’s grace.
She said: “I am who I am today because of God. Nobody made me a star, only God did. When I started, I had so many challenges, but I kept pushing. The idea for Jenifa came to me at a time when I needed to reinvent myself, and I trusted God’s direction. I wrote my scripts, put in the work, and kept believing that my time would come”.
According to her, she overcame many obstacles to maintain her relevance in the industry.
“This journey has not been easy, but I have learnt to stay focused and keep evolving. The audience changes, trends come and go, but I remain determined. I was told to keep milking the Jenifa brand, and yes, I did, but I also expanded my craft. God keeps giving me the strength to push through, and I will continue to do so.”
Speaking on the evolving landscape of audience engagement and content marketing in Nigeria, she stressed the importance of adaptability in staying relevant in the competitive film industry.
She noted that remaining at the top requires more than just talent—it takes discipline, consistency, and the ability to adapt to changing audience preferences.
According to her, filmmakers must be ready to embrace new storytelling techniques and market trends while staying true to their artistic vision.
The actress expressed gratitude for the support she has received over the years, acknowledging that success in the industry is not a solo effort.
While she credited God for her rise, she also appreciated the fans who have stood by her and the colleagues who believed in her vision.
