Nobody can suspend me from PDP – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend him from the party. He said with…

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend him from the party.

He said with his record in “producing” governor and senators on the platform of the party, no one could suspend him

The former Rivers State governor spoke on Wednesday on Channels Television, adding that he was only working for President Bola Tinubu, and not the All Progressives Congress.

“The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it

“I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who have trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda,” he said.

Details later…

