‘Nobody can dictate to us’, Lagos lawmaker vows to resist speaker’s removal

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has vowed that he and his colleagues would do all within their power to resist the pressure to reinstate Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly.

Speaking before plenary was adjourned indefinitely, on Monday, Ogundipe condemned the “invasion” of the House by security operatives, describing it as an abuse of legislative procedure

“This is not government by barrels of gun. This is an aberration of democracy. Bringing in anarchy, that is what they have done today. It is a total embarrassment and harassment.”

SPONSOR AD

“Nobody can dictate to us. God chooses. We are solidly behind your leadership, Mr. Speaker. Nobody can remove you,” he said.

Mr Kehinde Joseph(APC-Alimosho ll) urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in order to save democracy.

Joseph described the presence and actions of the DSS personnel at the chamber as a national embarrassment.

The lawmaker also urged the National Assembly to intervene in the crisis in order to reduce tension.

In his contribution, another legislator, Mr Abiodun Tobun, said the” invasion” of the Assembly was an aberration.

Tobun said the leadership issue in the House could be resolved in a systematic way rather than intervention of security operatives.

“A letter has been written on the floor of the House, that the case (filed by the former Speaker against his removal) has been taken to court.

“We have the three arms of governments: We have the legislative, the executive and the judiciary. If somebody feels that it is the duty of that person to approach the court of competent jurisdiction to intervene, mediate and interpret, and we believe in a democratic setting, such intervention will survive rather than some officers to come to the chamber.

“This is unheard of. This is an embarrassment to the Lagos Assembly, embarrassment to the countries of Nigeria, embarrassment to the National Assembly parliaments, both the Senate and National Assembly, and embarrassment to democracy.

“I feel the leadership of the party, the government at the centre, state governments should rise up to question the invasion of this parliament today,” he said.

The Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, called on the state’s Director of DSS to explain the reasons for the personnel’s presence.

Meranda faulted the presence of DSS men at the complex, accusing the service of intimidation and harassment of lawmakers.

She said the “invasion” of the Assembly complex by DSS personnel was an attack on democracy.

” I am appealing to the leadership of the DSS to let us know the reason for taking over the House of assembly, especially coming to this chamber with weapons”, she said.

NAN reports that on Jan. 13,, the speakership crisis started following the removal of the immediate past speaker, Mudashiru Obasa over alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

Obasa was immediately replaced by his Deputy ,Meranda.

Obasa on Friday had approached the Lagos Hight Court to challenge his removal by his colleagues. (NAN)