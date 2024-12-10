NOA translates tax bills into 36 local languages

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it is translating the tax reform bills into over 36 local languages to clear misconceptions around the reform.

Director-General of the agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this at press conference to create awareness on tax reform bills, security, get-rich-quick syndrome, human rights and HIV/AIDS, on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Represented by Inuwa Yusuf Kobi, Director, Research and Statistics of NOA, Onilu said understanding the bill would allow people to pass informed judgement.

SPONSOR AD

“There have been a lot of misconceptions about the tax reform bills in the public domain and, very painful, a lot of those making negative comments about the new tax reform bills were not even conversant with the details and the inherent benefits,” he said.

He said the agency had engaged religious and traditional rulers on sensitization campaign to clear the misconceptions so as to pass it down to their followers.

“Many of them understood that the issues have been politicised, believing that it’s to the advantage of common people in the society,” he said.

He noted that the tax reform bills are in the best interest of Nigerians and will enhance the development of the country, especially the low income earners.

He said the tax reform bills would address the issue of multiple taxations and exemption of businesses with less than N50 million turnover.

“For instance, part of the bill provides that any business with less than N50 million turnover will be exempted from the new tax law if passed.

“Also, about 90 per cent of workers in the public and private sectors will no longer pay tax because the level of your earning will determine the amount you will pay.

“The challenges before us require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians.

“This campaign was also aimed at sensitising the public to be security conscious and understand various sensitisation for national development,” he added.

The State Director of NOA, Borno State, Michael Daniel Bdliya, emphasized the need for stakeholders to come together and ensure that the good messages resonate with every Nigeria.

“We should call on all citizens to embrace this campaign with the understanding that building the Nigeria of our dreams requires collective responsibility.

“Every action you take, no matter how small, contributes to the greater good,” he said.

He also appreciated the media for reaching out to the grassroots towards ensuring the success of the agency’s programmes in the state.