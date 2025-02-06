NOA sensitises Yobe residents on meningitis, cholera prevention

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Yobe State has launched a statewide sensitisation campaign on the prevention of cerebral spinal meningitis, Lassa fever and cholera.
Speaking to journalists, the Yobe State Director of NOA, Alhaji Ali Audu, said the campaign was necessary due to the annual outbreaks of meningitis and cholera in the state, which are often linked to extreme heatwaves.
“From now until June, we expect severe heat, which increases the risk of these outbreaks. Our role at NOA is to educate people about the causes of these diseases and how they can protect themselves,” Audu said.
He said lack of safe water and poor sanitation are key risk factors contributing to cholera outbreaks, stressing the need for improved hygiene practices.
As part of the campaign, NOA officials and medical experts visited the Nayi-Nawa community in Damaturu, where Dr Adamu Mu’azu Ibrahim, Chairman of the Infection Prevention and Control Committee at Yobe State Specialist Hospital, educated residents on preventive measures.
Dr Ibrahim urged residents to practice proper hygiene and seek immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.
The NOA plans to extend the sensitization campaign across all 17 LGAs of Yobe State to curb the spread of these deadly diseases.
