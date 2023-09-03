No vacancy in Kogi govt house – APC

The National Campaign Council of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kogi state has said there is no vacancy in the state’s government House.

The APC campaign council headed by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said this during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council at the weekend in Lokoja, the state capital.

He enjoined other parties to look elsewhere for votes, saying Kogi is not available for other parties to take over via 11th November governorship election.

He assured supporters of APC in the state that the national leaders of the party across the country will work together and provide all the necessary support to ensure an overwhelming victory for the party’s governorship candidate, Usman Ododo.

He described the election as the first litmus test for President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s outstanding achievements in virtually all the critical sectors of the state are visible for all to see. I assure you the next APC Governor will build on these achievements in the interest of the good people of Kogi State,” he said.

In the same vein, the Co- Chairman of the Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state was a no-go area for opposition parties in the November governorship election.

He urged the people of Kogi not to be deceived by the ranting of opposition parties, saying there was no alternative to APC, “a party that has the interest of the people at heart”.

Equally, the Chairman of the APC Governor’s Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said the people of the State had resolved to stay with the APC.

Governor AbdulRazaq added that the State had fared better under the APC-led administration, stressing that the opposition parties were being driven by those who did not mean well for the State.

In his remarks, the state governor, Yahaya Bello, appreciated President Tinubu for leading the way in the sustenance of the nation’s democracy, promising not to disappoint him in the provision of gains of democracy to the people of the state .

He assured that the Party will deliver for the APC, landslide in the November governorship poll, saying the election “is a done deal”.