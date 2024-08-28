No timeline yet for Oronsaye’s report implementation – FG

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has said that there is no timeline yet for the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye’s…

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has said that there is no timeline yet for the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye’s Report.

He stated this on Tuesday during an interview after an official visit to the headquarters of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, debunked claims of the report being stalled.

He said the federal government is working out all necessary modalities to ensure a smooth run of the policy when implemented.

There were some motions without movement on the 12-year-old report during ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office but the new government said implementing the report aligned with its cost-cutting measures.

So, in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the full implementation of the Oronsaye report to merge some parastatals, agencies, and some commissions, while others will be subsumed, scrapped or relocated.

This, according to the government, was in line with the need to reduce the cost of governance and streamline efficiency across the governance value chain.

To ensure the implementation of the proposed changes, FEC set up an eight-man committee with the mandate to implement the mergers, scrapings, and relocations within 12 weeks.

However, six months later, the report has not been implemented. Rather, the President in July created a Ministry of Livestock Development from the Agriculture Ministry, a development that has been met with mixed reactions.

Back in 2011, then President Goodluck Jonathan set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies with Oronsaye as chairman.

On April 16, 2012, the committee submitted an 800-page report identifying, amongst several other things, overlapping agencies, causing wastage in expenditure.

The report said there were 541 parastatals, commissions and agencies and recommended that 263 of the agencies should be reduced to 161, 38 agencies abolished and 52 merged.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff to the President also yesterday went on a fact-finding visit to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) office in Abuja.

He began “oversight” visits to some agencies under the Presidency last week. Those agencies he visited included the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). (News Point Nigeria)