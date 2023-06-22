No tension at Nigeria House, says High Commission in London

The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, condemned the recent circulation of videos, photos, and stories in the media from an…

The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, condemned the recent circulation of videos, photos, and stories in the media from an event that transpired before December 2019.

The Nigeria High Commission in the UK in a statement said there was no tension in High Commission, describing the contents as propaganda.

It said they were targeted at tarnishing the image of the embassy and Nigeria as a nation.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard the “stale stories” that were being recycled.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission has been drawn to the existence of various propaganda in the media, targeted at the image of the Mission and Nigeria.

“Videos, photographs, and stories of events that transpired before December 2019 are currently being circulated as current events.

“The Nigeria High Commission, London, currently enjoys peace, tranquility, and harmony.”

In June 2019, a Nigerian, identified as Jeffery Ewohime, destroyed properties, mainly cars, at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Footage of the aftermath of the incident was shared on social media and went viral, drawing criticism from Nigerians.

