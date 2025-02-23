No serious Northerner will campaign for APC in 2027 – PDP chieftain

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said no serious Northerner will line behind the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.
The major opposition party was reacting to allegations of ‘non-performance’ against Kaduna Central Senator Lawal Adamu and the alleged stoppage of the distribution of learning and teaching materials worth millions of naira procured by the lawmaker, which was reportedly halted by the state government.
In an interview with newsmen, Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the PDP on Media and Communication, said the governor ought to collaborate with other representatives of the people in the interest of the state.
“It is expected that the state government, irrespective of political party, will work together with other elected representatives of the people to improve the living standards of the Kaduna populace.
“The PDP is a political party, and as long as you keep attacking it, you won’t make progress. You cannot be sponsoring political thugs and propagandists to destroy our values just to impress President Bola Tinubu because of your 2027 agenda.
“No serious northerner will campaign for the APC in the North. The fact that some politicians are performing ‘Papalolo’ for him does not mean they genuinely support him—it is merely to advance their stomach infrastructure,” he said.
He urged governor Uba Sani not to allow himself to be misled by some political ‘straying horses who are more of a liability than an asset to him’.
He added, “Our PDP-elected members are not dormant. They are performing well in their constituencies, better than the APC’s.
“You cannot manipulate our political success by sponsoring propagandists to attack our performing elected legislators or by staging defections in a sponsored arena.”
