No serious Northerner will campaign for APC in 2027 – PDP chieftain

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said no serious Northerner will line behind the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The major opposition party was reacting to allegations of ‘non-performance’ against Kaduna Central Senator Lawal Adamu and the alleged stoppage of the distribution of learning and teaching materials worth millions of naira procured by the lawmaker, which was reportedly halted by the state government.

In an interview with newsmen, Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the PDP on Media and Communication, said the governor ought to collaborate with other representatives of the people in the interest of the state.

SPONSOR AD

“It is expected that the state government, irrespective of political party, will work together with other elected representatives of the people to improve the living standards of the Kaduna populace.