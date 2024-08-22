No room for technologically-unprepared workers in civil service – Walson-Jack

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has urged civil servants to embrace the digitalisation policies embedded in…

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has urged civil servants to embrace the digitalisation policies embedded in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25) and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

During a tour of designated centres for the 2024 compulsory Confirmation and Promotion Examination (COMPRO) Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Abuja, Mrs. Walson-Jack stressed that public servants must align themselves with these technological advancements to remain relevant in the civil service.

The CBT, conducted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in collaboration with the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), is a key component of this digitalisation effort. The 2024 COMPRO exercise, targeting junior category officers, saw the participation of 12,444 candidates, including 2,324 from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), across 45 centres nationwide.

According to a statement by the Director of Communications, OHCSF, Mrs. Eno Olotu, the HoCSF was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Common Services Office, Mr. Raymond Omachi, who expressed satisfaction with the CBT process.

He noted that the new system would not only expedite the transmission of results but also enhance transparency and efficiency within the civil service.

“To be relevant in today’s Civil Service under the digitalisation programme, you must be computer literate. If you’re not, it’s imperative to improve your skills because programmes are in place to train officers in line with global best practices,” she stated.