No room for disloyalty in my cabinet, Gov Yusuf tells Commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has asked members of the Kano State Executive Council to resist any temptation that will lead to disloyalty and division in his cabinet.

The governor equally reminded the commissioners of the standing culture of loyalty, honesty and mutual respect in the cabinet, vowing that punitive measures would be taken against any council member who disregards standard rules.

He made this known while opening the 23rd executive council meeting held at council chamber, Government House, according to his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

SPONSOR AD

The governor reportedly welcomed the seven newly inaugurated commissioners to the state council, emphasizing the imperative of accountability, transparency and maximum cooperation.

“We have the opportunity to swear in the new Commissioners after their successful screening by the state house of assembly. The appointees are being charged to be committed and hardworking to their respective responsibilities and on behalf of the council, I once again congratulate the new commissioners.

“I want to reiterate that we expect nothing less than accountability, commitment and dedication to duties from you all. I would urge you all to extend maximum cooperation to all members of the cabinet. We don’t expect dishonesty, rancour, unnecessary differences from any of you, and anybody who tries to divide us here would be dealt with. This is a new era,” Yusuf warned.

The governor informed the council the activities of his administration during the last quarter of 2024, expressing delight over series of successes and achievements recorded.

In the review, the Governor cited the successful return of 150 students under the state foreign scholarship scheme from Indian universities after the completion of their second degree programmes.

He said government was still committed to fulfilling the pledge to offer automatic employment to those with relevant specialties in medical and health related fields as well as the engineering major.

In actualizing the promise, Governor Yusuf said the state Head of Service and Commissioner for health had been directed to perfect all arrangements that will see to immediate assumption of the foreign trained professionals to the state service.