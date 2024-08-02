No rally in S/East, Ekiti, Benue, Kogi

Some states did not participate in the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest which began Thursday, Daily Trust reports. Residents of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia states –…

Residents of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia states – all in the South East – stayed indoors and failed to join the protest.

Similar scenarios played out in Ekiti, Kogi and Benue states.

Daily Trust reports although residents shunned the hunger protest, roads were deserted while businesses were locked down across the affected states.

The protest, which finally kicked off on Thursday, is scheduled to last until August 10.

Anambra

In Anambra, residents were indoors as they failed to participate in the nationwide protest.

Commercial banks, schools, and government offices were closed out of concern for potential disruption by the protests, while markets operated minimally in Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia.

In contrast, most beer parlours and bars were busy as young men gathered in groups with their drinks, exchanging pleasantries, and chanting anti-protest songs.

A bus driver, Nicholas Ibeh, told our correspondent that, “We are not protesting because it would negatively impact us financially.”

Enugu

In Enugu Metropolis, there were minimal human and vehicular movements on Thursday.

Many street shops, banks and petrol stations did not open for business.

Although the popular Ogbete Main Market, the biggest market in the state, was open, many shops remained shut.

Imo

Streets of Owerri, the Imo’s capital, were also empty as residents shunned the nationwide protest.

It was gathered that the protest must have failed to hold in the state because of the shootings by gunmen suspected to be enforcing a controversial sit-at-home order in the area.

A local said, “Since Monday, there have been shootings everywhere in Imo.”

Our correspondent reports that the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern NetWork (ENW) had urged the South East residents not to participate in the nationwide protest.

Ebonyi

Residents of Ebonyi, an APC-controlled state, also did not take part in the nationwide protest.

It was gathered there was no protest, yet, commercial activities were paralysed as many residents stayed indoors.

But Daily Trust observed that banks, filling stations, schools and other institutions were under lock and keys.

Abia

In Abia State, the situation was the same. Some of the residents said the protest did not take place in the Aba area of the state as everywhere was ‘calm.’

Ekiti

In Ekiti, our correspondent reports that there were no protests in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital or any other part of the state.

The popular Fajuyi area of the state capital was deserted without any signs of protests.

In most areas, the roads were deserted with few citizens carrying out their business or personal activities.

However, there was heavy security at strategic positions to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

Benue

Residents in Benúe State on Thursday went about their normal activities without being part of the nationwide protests to #Endbadgovernance.

Our correspondent reports that major towns of the state – Makurdi, Otukpo and Gboko – remained peaceful throughout the day without any protesters in sight.

At the Cabinet office which houses the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), staff were not seen despite that the complex was opened for work just as the state Secretariat remained scanty with fewer workers.

While some group of young men along police barracks road numbering about eight were sighted wearing an apron with an inscription Trade Union Security, Barracks road, some shops opened while others were closed.

Kogi

In the Lokoja metropolis, Kabba, Ayingba, Okene, Yagba West, Yagba East, Koton karfe and other major towns of Kogi, residents shunned the protest.

Our correspondent reports that business ventures, banks and corporate offices remained open for business as residents went about their normal activities on Thursday.

Regular activities were ongoing at the popular Ganaja Flyover in Lokoja although there was heavy security presence.

However, there were minimal vehicular movements, while the tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and motorcycle operators known as Okada, continued their transport businesses as usual.

The Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, said “I want to confirm to you that there is peace in every town in Kogi . Our officers and men filed out the streets to give protection to lives and property, we have not seen anyone protesting.”

The information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, attributed the refusal to protest to the calls made by Governor Usman Ododo.

Fanwo said: “Our governor had appealed to the youths and the general public to shun the protest and give the Administration of President Bola Tinubu the chance to right the wrongs of the nation.”