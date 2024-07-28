No Protest in Lagos, Tinubu’s daughter declares

Folashade Tinubu, daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said there will be no protest in Lagos State. While addressing a group of marketers, she…

While addressing a group of marketers, she said a government that has not spent three years in office cannot be fairly criticised.

“Before you say a government has not done well, you have to allow them to spend at least three years in office.” she said.

She called on parents to warn their children against joining the planned hunger protest scheduled for August 1, adding that victims of EndSARS protest are still yet to recover from the losses they incurred almost four years after.

“We should tell ourselves, our children at home and our family members that there is nothing like protest in Lagos state. It is not good. Recall the one they did before where they destroyed so many of our public assets. Do not allow your children be used to by some people who give them money to go and start fighting and destroying things.

‘’So please let us talk to ourselves. There is nothing like protest in Lagos state because the government is making us proud. They are making us proud. The state government is doing us well and for the one in the center, they just came into office. Before you say a government has not done well, you have to allow them to spend at least three years in office.”