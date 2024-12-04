No plan to use Alpha-Beta, consultants for tax collection – Oyedele

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, ruled out plans by the government to engage Alpha-Beta Consulting or any consultant for tax collection.

Our correspondent reports that there are speculations that one of the major targets of the tax reform bills is to allow Alpha-Beta, which is linked to President Bola Tinubu, to collect taxes.

But Oyedele, while responding to questions during a special town hall on tax reform bills hosted by Channels Television, denied the claims.

He said the government would not rely on consultants for tax collection.

“In fact, we had a very interesting debate at the committee level. I wanted to put a language in the law that says no government should use a consultant to collect tax. We think that is one of the biggest problems in our economy today.

“So I can confirm to you 100 per cent there is no plan whatsoever in using a consultant to do any of this.

“All that we need to do once we pass these bills, go to that system and amend the language, the algorithm, so that next time MTN is filing VAT returns, there is a request that says tell me the state where they have emanated from,” he said.

He insisted that the tax reform bills would fix the economy and enhance shared prosperity.

The tax chief stated that “The fiscal and tax system is like the knee on the neck of our economic prosperity as a people”, explaining that the “primary objective of the reforms is not to generate more revenue”.