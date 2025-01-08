✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
No plan to dump PDP, Delta gov denies defection rumour

Oborevwori
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has denied plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said the claim is baseless and handiwork of opposition elements.

He said, “Governor Oborevwori is widely accepted by well-meaning Deltans and residents. He has no reason to leave the PDP.”

The governor called on the people of the state to disregard the rumour.

