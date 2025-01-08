No plan to dump PDP, Delta gov denies defection rumour

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has denied plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said the claim is baseless and handiwork of opposition elements.

He said, “Governor Oborevwori is widely accepted by well-meaning Deltans and residents. He has no reason to leave the PDP.”

SPONSOR AD

The governor called on the people of the state to disregard the rumour.