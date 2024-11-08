No Nigerian Actor Can Buy Range Rover from Acting alone – Movie practitioner

Veteran actor, Bimbo Manuel, has criticised actors and actresses in the Nigerian field industry of living fake lives and flaunting fake wealth on social media.

The Nollywood actor who began his acting career in 1985, disclosed this while appearing as a guest on TVC.

According to the 66-year-old actor and graduate of University of Port Harcourt, many of his colleagues are facing financial difficulties.

SPONSOR AD

Asked whether Nigerian actors could afford high-end vehicles through their acting careers alone, Manuel said no.

According to him, “The actors you see flaunting Range Rovers and mansions in Ikoyi are living fake lives. There is no actor in Nigeria that would say he or she can buy a Range Rover from acting fees alone.”