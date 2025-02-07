No new structures in 2025, says TETFUND

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) said it will not fund the construction of new buildings in higher institutions during the 2025 fiscal year.

TETFUND’s Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, said the agency will instead prioritise rehabilitating dilapidated infrastructure, improving student hostels, providing power, and upgrading laboratory facilities.

Echono stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Thursday while commissioning three TETFUND-funded projects at Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

Echono emphasized that the directive to halt new construction projects in 2025 came from the federal government, aligning with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The government has directed that the 2025 intervention allocation for physical infrastructure be utilised for the comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of old, deteriorating buildings due to the alarming level of decay in existing structures within our institutions.

“The goal is to modernize and improve the learning environment, making it more conducive for teaching, learning, and research-comparable to global standards.”

“Consequently, no new structures will be built under the 2025 TETFUND allocations for physical infrastructure,” he said.

Since its establishment in 1999, Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has received over N12.3 billion in TETFUND allocations.