No need to be afraid of protests, author tells Nigerian leaders

A civil right activist and deputy coordinator of the Elite Network For Sustainable Development (Enetsud), Comrade Lanre Osho, has called on the 36 governors to build protest parks in government houses across the country.

Osho, a Kwara based anti-corruption activist, disclosed this during the launch of a book he authored held in Ilọrin.

The book is titled The Voice of Change: A Call for Transparency and Accountability, Lessons from August Protests in Nigeria.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the author said the book centres around the lessons that those in government need to learn from the #Endbad governance protests in the country.

According to him, there is no reason for the government and other leaders in the country to be afraid of protest by the masses.

He attributed the cat and mouse relationship between the government and the masses over the issue to lack of sincerity on the side of the former.

“If the government is open and transparent, they will have no reason to be afraid of any peaceful protest.

“What the governors need to do is build protest parks in front of all the 36 state government houses including the federal capital territory (FCT) so that whoever needs to protest will go there.

“The governor will them make themselves available to address the protesters”, he said.

He further said security operatives were culprits in making protests turn violent because instead of protecting the protesters, they resort to teargas and mishandling them despite the clear constitutional backing.

Osho added that the book served as a clarion call for transparency and accountability in governance and offers practical solutions for the president, governors, lawmakers and aspired leaders on best way to govern.

The guest lecturer, Sheikh Al-Imam Abdullateef Sulyman, Chief Imam of Ilorin East LG Secretariat, Oke-Oyi, highlighted the importance of peaceful protests in bringing about change and promoting accountability in governance.

The launch of the book also featured an award presentation to some outstanding personalities and individuals for their positive contribution to community development in their respective domain.

The occasion was graced by distinguished personalities, including former House of Representatives member, Hon Mashood Mustapha, who served as the chief launcher.

Other notable guests included Hon Yinka Aluko representing Ilọrin East/South at the national assembly and Professor Ali Ahmed, former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, among others.