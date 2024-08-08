‘No murder case on my neck’, Doguwa replies Jibrin

Rep. Alhassan Doguwa (APC-Kano) said on Thursday in Abuja that there was no murder case hanging on his neck. While reacting to Rep Abdulmumini Jibrin’s…

Rep. Alhassan Doguwa (APC-Kano) said on Thursday in Abuja that there was no murder case hanging on his neck.

While reacting to Rep Abdulmumini Jibrin’s (NNPP-Kano) murder allegation against him, Doguwa said the court dismissed the charges against him.

Doguwa said: “Let me say categorically that as of today. I, Doguwa, am not standing before any court of law in Nigeria for an alleged murder or culpable homicide.”

He added that there was equally no case against him for any politically instigated violence as being speculated in some quarters.

“I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent.

According to him, copies of such rigorous police investigations conducted by the highest police investigation authority in the land, the Force Criminal Investigation Department, are available for public scrutiny.

He claimed that his political enemies, within and outside his constituency, had failed in their machinations to get him indicted for what he had not committed.

“For the information of Jibrin and his partners, it was based on the police clearance that the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Kano State acted and issued advice that exonerated me.

“I was exonerated from the alleged criminal charges,” he said.

Doguwa said that the crisis in his constituency was fabricated to throw a spanner in the works of what was perceived to be his political ambition.

He claimed that their aim was to stop him from being the Speaker of the House of Representatives, adding that there was nothing wrong with aspiring for what one feels he could aspire for in life.

It would be recalled that Jibrin, in a statement, alleged knowledge that Doguwa never won a free and fair election but rather his victory was characterised by rigging and violence.

This, according to him, left behind sorrow, tears, and blood in his constituency, adding that Doguwa had always represented his people with force, dictatorship, and an iron fist. (NAN)